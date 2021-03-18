Local leaders stress tenants should ‘take control of the situation’ as eviction moratoriums near end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re facing problems due to the pandemic, Clark County wants to help. County and city leaders held a virtual town hall where the main message was ‘take control of the situation.’

Local leaders insisted that the tenant must take action and take control of the situation, otherwise it’s almost guaranteed the eviction will occur.

The purpose of the virtual town hall Wednesday was to inform the community — in both English and Spanish — about their options two weeks before both state and federal eviction moratoriums expire.

County leaders say if you receive an eviction notice because of COVID-19 your first step is to file a response in person at the courthouse or online.

Remember there is also rental assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program or “CHAP.”

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says nothing will legally avoid an eviction, but it doesn’t hurt to try.

“Every step along the way could possibly help you. Before the eviction is even filed it could help with your landlord to negotiate,” said Jim Berchtold with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “If your landlord knows that you have an application pending maybe your landlord will not initiate the eviction process. In mediation could this help you, yes!”

County leaders say about 12,000 folks applied for the CHAP program in December and about 9,000 more have submitted an application since then.

The American Rescue Plan will allocate more funding to help people facing evictions because of the pandemic.

Again, local leaders keep stressing the community to apply now if you need assistance. Once the president’s aide is approved the county expects a flood of applicants and that could delay your submission.

For more information, CLICK HERE.