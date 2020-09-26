Local leaders, organizations react to Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Trump officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Saturday.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she will fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Local state leaders and organizations began weighing in on the decision immediately after the announcement was made.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement:

“President Trump and Senate Republicans have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act through legislation and the courts, and very soon, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could overturn the ACA completely. This means that the next Justice will decide whether individuals with pre-existing conditions could be denied health care coverage. Not only does Judge Barrett support the President’s plan to dismantle our nation’s health care law and eliminate reproductive freedoms, but the rush to confirm her nomination clearly violates the precedent that Senate Republicans set just four years ago for filling a Supreme Court vacancy. In fact, unlike the 2016 election, millions of Americans across the country are already voting. My Republican colleagues should honor their own precedent on this process – the McConnell Rule – and ensure that the American people have their say at the ballot box before the Senate considers a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court that will determine the future of access to quality, affordable health care in the United States.” Sen. Jacky Rosen

In a statement, Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) also noted the danger of confirming Barrett to the highest court, stating that her vote would “rip away health care” from Americans.

“President Trump has chosen to ignore the will of American voters today. Americans are already voting in this election and I continue to believe that the American people should have their say on a Supreme Court vacancy occurring so close to a presidential election. Based on my review of Judge Coney Barrett’s record during her recent confirmation for the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, I’m certain that this nominee would be the deciding vote that rips away protections for preexisting conditions for over one million Nevadans, and millions of Americans. This nomination is nothing less than an attempt by Senator Mitch McConnell and President Trump to ram through a lifetime appointment onto the Supreme Court before oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act are heard on November 10th. We’re in the middle of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of over 200,000 Americans. This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our nation and nothing less than access to quality, affordable health care is on the ballot. I will vote ‘no’ on this nomination to try to stop this latest Republican attempt to rip away health care.” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

The Nevada Democratic Party released the following statement on the announcement:

“For Nevadans this fall, everything from immigrant rights to voting rights hangs in the balance, especially health care. From day one, Donald Trump has been hellbent on dismantling the ACA and ripping away health care coverage from millions of Americans. Four years later, after trying and failing to repeal the ACA in Congress, Trump and Republicans are still at it, jamming through a Supreme Court nomination less than five weeks before Election Day just to get their way. Nevada voters have already begun casting their ballots for president and their voices deserve to be heard. Health care is on the ballot. Just one week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear Trump’s reckless attempt to tear down the ACA. Amy Coney Barrett would cast the deciding vote to invalidate the ACA, creating even more chaos and leaving more than 300,000 Nevadans without health care coverage in the middle of a pandemic. Nevadans will not stand for it. In 2018, Nevada voters rejected health care discrimination by electing Democratic legislators who made permanent the ACA’s life-saving protections for 1.2 million Nevadans with pre-existing conditions. In 2020, Nevadans will once again reject Trump’s health care sabotage by electing leaders like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot who will protect and build on the ACA.” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II

Judicial Watch, a conservative activist group, also issued a statement.

“What a brave, wonderful Supreme Court pick by President Trump! President Trump has once again stood up for the U.S. Constitution with his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Judge Barrett has a demonstrated record of applying the rule of law rather than legislating from the bench. Her record shows that she will not only respect but apply the U.S. Constitution as written and intended by our Founding Fathers. And it would be a wonderful milestone that Judge Barrett would be the first conservative woman member on the Supreme Court. She seems to be a full spectrum conservative who is likely to be a force on the Supreme Court for years to come. This nomination is another great victory for constitutional government and a blow to politicized decision-making on the Supreme Court. Most Americans agree with Judge Barrett that the Supreme Court should apply the law as it is written and leave the legislating to the people’s elected representatives. The U.S. Senate should move quickly to work with President Trump to consider and approve Judge Barrett before Election Day. There is not much radical liberals can do to stop this excellent Supreme Court pick. Leftist threats of violence and court-packing should not slow the Senate one bit. And all Americans should reject the growing un-American campaign by the radical left to attack her family and oppose Justice Barrett because of her religious faith. Judge Barrett cannot be confirmed soon enough.”

Nonprofit Battle Born Progress, released the following statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court: