Local leaders mourn the loss of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local leaders are mourning the loss of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler. He had served Victory Missionary Baptist Church as senior pastor since 1996.
Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed his condolences on Twitter saying in part, “He was a pillar in the community, and his commitment to spreading the word of God will be missed.”
Congressman Steven Horsford said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a friend and that he was grateful for the pastor’s leadership.
Councilman Cedric Crear said he was devastated by the loss and recounted, “When I was on the Board of Regents I honored him with the highest award the Regents give, Distinguished Nevadan. It was so well deserved.”
According to Fowler’s biography, he graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and received his doctorate of Ministry degree from Texas’ Tyndale Seminary.