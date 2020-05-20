Local leaders mourn the loss of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local leaders are mourning the loss of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler. He had served Victory Missionary Baptist Church as senior pastor since 1996.

Gov. Steve Sisolak expressed his condolences on Twitter saying in part, “He was a pillar in the community, and his commitment to spreading the word of God will be missed.”

I was devastated to hear the news of Robert E. Fowler Sr’s death this morning. Pastor Fowler served as the senior pastor of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas since 1996. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 20, 2020

Under his leadership, the Church was able to transition to live stream services and set up a call-in number for a daily prayer call.



There is no doubt that this leadership helped saved lives and protect his congregation, particularly those are more vulnerable. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 20, 2020

Kathy and I send our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones, who are mourning during this difficult time. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 20, 2020

Congressman Steven Horsford said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a friend and that he was grateful for the pastor’s leadership.

Sonya & I are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved pastor and friend, Dr. Robert E. Fowler, Sr. Pastor Fowler was a pillar of the community & our family is grateful for his leadership and friendship. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and members of @Vmbclv. pic.twitter.com/rNVapR572s — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) May 20, 2020

Councilman Cedric Crear said he was devastated by the loss and recounted, “When I was on the Board of Regents I honored him with the highest award the Regents give, Distinguished Nevadan. It was so well deserved.”

I am devastated on hearing of the passing of Pastor Dr Robert E. Fowler Sr. Senior Pastor of Victory Missionary Baptist Church When I was on the Board of Regents I honored him with the highest award the Regents give, Distinguished Nevadan. It was so well deserved. #RobertFowler pic.twitter.com/UJ1Sm2JU2Q — Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) May 19, 2020

According to Fowler’s biography, he graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and received his doctorate of Ministry degree from Texas’ Tyndale Seminary.