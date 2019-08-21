Local leaders discuss next steps in possible strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Clark County School District says their doors will stay open if teachers strike on September 10.



A meeting will be held on Thursday in a last ditch effort to avoid the strike.

CCSD officials are asking local universities and philanthropic organizations for help.

If nothing changes, the Clark County Education Association says they’ll walk out on the 10th.

“This year, unlike any other, this is a breaking point,” said Eric Huey, the editor of the Clark County School Watch.

Huey runs the online blog for Clark County School Watch.

The district wants substitutes and retired teachers, like Huey, and local universities to help.

“No child will be turned away from our district. All doors will remain open, regardless of any decision by union leadership,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement.

Executive Director of the CCEA John Vellardita stands by the associations stance on a fair deal.

“We’re asking for a proposal that meets our demands,” said Vellardita

Years of low pay, budget cuts, and short falls have led to this.

“They started out the year short 750 teachers so i’m not sure where you’re going to get these many subs in this short amount of time,” said Huey.

The district’s current proposal includes a 3% salary raise, a 2% step increase and a 4% increase in medical plan contributions.

The union has called the recent contract negotiations “unacceptable”.

“This is one of those moments, a line in the sand,” said Vellardita.

A teacher strike is illegal under Nevada law. If the union strikes, they may be fined $50,000 a day.