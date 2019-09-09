Local law enforcement supports Nevada Special Olympics during fun event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local law enforcement raised money for Special Olympics Nevada during the annual Cops and Burgers event at Findlay Chevrolet.

Officers and first responders are a huge component in fundraising for the organization, bringing in the most money for Special Olympics worldwide. Last year, $300,000 were raised in Nevada.

“Law enforcement has always been very supportive of the Special Olympics, and it’s for a good reason,” said Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol. “These are amazing people going out, living their dreams … you’ll never find anyone who’s more passionate about competition than these athletes are.”

Special Olympics Nevada hosts 60 competitions every year and offers free, year-round training for thousands of athletes across the state.

