Local law enforcement reminds residents to be on alert for porch pirates this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people shopping online this year means more deliveries. Law enforcement is again reminding residents to be on alert for porch pirates.

Thieves are looking to steal packages delivered to door steps.

“What people need to do is target on their own residence or place of business,” LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo told Good Day Las Vegas. “Advise your neighbor if you aren’t going to be around [that] you are going to receive a package or advise your security guard if you have an HOA. Maybe they can help you.”

Some criminals are so bold they follow delivery trucks, and quietly wait nearby for the chance to steal packages.

With most places, people can inform the delivery driver where to leave boxes such as over a fence or behind a large pot on the porch.

One major stop to protect incoming packages is to have a doorbell camera or some type of security system. The camera can be registered with metro police.

“Have your video cameras working, that is a definite assist for the police department to do an investigation. It’s important for people to be aware of their surroundings. Don’t make it easy for the crooks,” Sheriff Lombardo noted.

The sheriff also advises to no post information about one’s whereabouts on social media.