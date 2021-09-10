Local law enforcement game plan for Raiders fan safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raider Nation is back in action at Allegiant Stadium for the season opener Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. While fans are gearing up for the big event, local law enforcement is making sure attendees stay safe.

Monday’s game is not only the first regular-season Las Vegas Raiders game with fans in the stands, it’s also the first since the team announced it would require proof of COVID vaccination for everyone entering the stadium.

There is concern the vaccine requirement could further delay entry into the stadium, which has been slow for other events due to traffic and parking issues. Larry Hadfield of Metro Police says officers are ready to handle whatever comes their way.

“I think with every new event that comes to Las Vegas, there’s a learning curve,” said Hadfield. “But we do feel confident that with the preplanning – we did have the soccer game there and there’s been concerts and a Raiders (preseason) game there – we feel confident that we are fully prepared to deal with anything that goes on.”

Metro officers will be in and outside of Allegiant Stadium before, during, and after the game.

Metro officers will be in and outside of Allegiant Stadium before, during, and after the game.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said he is confident in Metro’s ability to handle whatever situation may arise. He’s urging people to follow the rules on game day.

“I have received a briefing from our special events lieutenant who has been in contact with the organizers of a least one protest that has been publicized,” said Naft. “My hope is that they would be respectful and keep a distance acknowledging that our officers on the front lines are just trying to uphold the rules that are in place.”

The RTC will offer gameday express buses that get fans to the stadium from five locations across the valley.

Allegiant Stadium is entirely cashless, which means everything must be paid for by debit, credit, or mobile payment. There are strict rules for what sort of bags can be taken into the stadium.