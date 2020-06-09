Local laundromat first to test UV washers’ effect on COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Las Vegas laundromat is the first to utilize UV washing machines that treat a customer’s clothes with ultraviolet light to fight bacteria, germs, and even possibly the current COVID-19 virus. Testing is currently underway.

The company behind the technology, OMNI Solutions, says they provide these washers for businesses like laundromats, hospitals, hotels, and group homes.

Chris Redd, Western Project Manager for OMNI Solutions says AJ’s Laundry Star is the first laundromat in Las Vegas to be outfitted with their LUX advanced oxidation hydroxyl laundry system. The system is said to provide outstanding cleaning and disinfection while significantly lowering utility costs.

According to their website, utilizing a safe UV light, the LUX Generator turns room air into a natural oxidizer, hydroxyl radicals. It claims to be 500 times more powerful than hot water and bleach, achieving outstanding bright whites and helps keep linens softer than traditional chemistry.

Hydroxyls are said to be more stable at lower temperatures, reducing the need for hot water by 85 percent or in some cases, eliminating the heating of laundry water altogether, saving the business money.

Average annual water conservation is over 100,000 gallons per 60 lb capacity washer.

Redd says the products they use have been shown to kill various viruses such as influenza, MERS, SARS and possibly COVID-19.

The UV washer technology is patented and Redd recommends those interested in learning more to visit the OMNI Solutions website.

AJ’s Laundry Star is located at 3050 East Desert Inn Road, Suite 137, near Pecos Road.