Local landmark Vickie’s Diner closing its doors after 50+ years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the oldest and best-known restaurants in Las Vegas is closing its doors this weekend. Vickie’s diner on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Sahara is officially shutting down.

The owners say they didn’t see it coming.

The 50s-style diner and lunch counter is inside the old White Cross Pharmacy. It is known internationally because of media coverage and the loyalty of longtime locals.

It’s been in business since the early 60s and was a late night favorite of casino employees and entertainers, including Elvis and Liberace.

Owner Vickie Kelesis says she was shocked when given the news to get out.

“Yes, I’d be honest with you. I cry every day. Because is not the business and the experience I have here, is it’s my heart and my feelings and every moment,” said Kelesis. “Every second I walk through this building and my customers, my people my workers, mainly, everyone from people, our locals to the tourists all over the world come here every day.”

The owner of the building says the diner must be gone by the 26th, so Sunday is the last day Vickie’s will be open for business.

