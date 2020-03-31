Local landlord talks adjusting to Sisolak’s pause on all evictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has put a temporary stop to all evictions in the State of Nevada in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

His emergency directive will last for as long as the state of emergency does. The Nevada Attorney General’s Office is cracking down on landlords who are not working with their tenants in these unprecedented times.

8 News Now spoke to one landlord who is trying to both follow Sisolak’s order and maintain her business.

“I’m taking it one day at a time at this point,” said Kamelia Kohlmeier.

Kohlmeier is a landlord for more than a dozen properties across the Las Vegas Valley.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Nevada, she understands why Sisolak has put a stay on all evictions statewide.

“The most important thing is to stay home and stay safe,” Kohlmeier said.

But she is worried about her own financial situation if her tenants cannot pay rent. That is why she is taking a proactive approach through possible payment plans.

“On the landlord side, what I’ve tried to do is work with several tenants that I have, that already reached out to me with problems,” Kohlmeier said. “Every tenant is going to be in a different situation, one maybe just lost some hours, so maybe they can make partial payments.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford knows not all landlords will be as helpful and said he is already dealing with several complaints from tenants about being bullied by their landlords.

“These types of actions are absolutely unacceptable,” Ford said.

Ford said tenants should call his office immediately for help at 702-486-3132. He also said state statutes and consumer protection laws will be used to keep landlords accountable.

“I’ve given my office and its attorneys the ability to do whatever they think is necessary in order to be able to protect the public in this regard,” Ford said.

Kohlmeier stated she is committed to protecting her tenants for one main reason: “We’re all in this together; we’re all in the same community.”

In terms of mortgage payments, the Nevada State Treasurer said most lenders have agreed to give homeowners a 90-day grace period. You must contact your lender to get help.