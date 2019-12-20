Local kids receive new shoes and much more during Las Vegas Bowl celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Bowl isn’t just about Saturday’s game; it’s about giving during the Christmas season. More than 800 children received news shoes, socks and toys thanks to a $50,000 donation by Southern Nevada area Raising Cane’s restaurants.

Players from Boise State and Washington assisted the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation in providing disadvantaged children from Las Vegas with the much-needed new shoes and other supplies.

Each child was sized for shoes and then got to go inside a semi-truck full of shoes and pick out a brand-new pair.

“It’s a great time hangin’ out with these kids and hand out shoes and swag. Got drills going on, giving away toys, too. So, it’s a great time for these kids,” said Boise State’s Dante Harrington.

“Honestly, it’s great, a blessing to be out here with these kids,” expressed Washington’s Taj Davis. “Honestly, I’m having more fun than them. It’s a real fun experience for me.”

Well done to the Las Vegas Bowl and all the sponsors, spreading smiles and good will this holiday season.