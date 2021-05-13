Local kids a bit nervous, but overall excited to get COVID-19 vaccinations with family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not only will kids be getting a report card this month, some will also receive a vaccination card.

Local pharmacies, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and UMC are now administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids 12-15-years-old, the latest age group to become eligible. This comes after U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval.

8 News Now spoke to some local kids about getting the vaccine, and while some are a bit nervous about the needle, they’re excited to get the shot with family members.

According to SNHD, it is important this age group gets vaccinated. While they may not be as likely to get several ill, there is still a risk, and they can spread the virus.

Now that many are back in school. interacting with their friends and playing sports, the vaccine can help protect kids and their families.

“It’s best for everyone to have the vaccine, so that they can be more safe,” said 15-year-old Aiden MceIrath. “…I’m excited, so that we can go in public places, without having to wear a mask anymore.”

Brooke Stepenuck, 12, shared, “I think that this will be a great thing, so we can go to school and interact, and everybody will be safe, and they won’t get sick.”

All kids under 18 need to be with a parent or guardian and have consent before getting the vaccine.

For certain capacity guidelines to go away, 60% of Nevadans need to be vaccinated. We are currently at 47%.

We asked the health district if this new eligibility group will help increase that number, and the answer was no. So, the push to get adults vaccinated continues.