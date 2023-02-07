LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — February is American Heart Month and a good time to focus on cardiovascular health. Exercise and healthy food are the best ways to do that. Eating healthy doesn’t always mean giving up the food you love.

A local chef Dan Thompson at D’Agostino’s Trattoria has created a menu called “Keep George Alive” after one of his regular customers, entrepreneur George Maloff said he wanted to eat healthier. The menu features heart-healthy dishes.

You can check out the heart-healthy menu here.