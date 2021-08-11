Local hospitals put ‘pause’ on elective surgeries during surge in COVID cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many viewers have been reaching out to 8 News Now, saying hospitals in the valley are canceling elective surgeries.

To clarify, elective surgeries can be scheduled in advance for something you may choose to have for “a better quality of life, but not a life-threatening condition.”

Doctors we spoke with, say they are still there for patients and will not delay any case or situation that could make their condition worse.

Dr. Steven Merta with Sunrise wants to assure patients they will get the treatment they need.

“It is a challenge but we continue to manage our resources to handle the increase of demand of patients requiring our services,” Dr. Merta said.

Dr. Merta does not want to use the word “cancel” when it comes to elective surgeries. Instead, the word is “pause.”

“Any emergent case that would have an adverse effect on your body we are absolutely evaluating and moving forward,” Dr. Merta said.

Chelsy Carter just had a knee replacement.

“When I finally decided to have the surgery and I knew I had to have the surgery because it had deteriorated,” Carter said. “My surgeon’s schedule was pretty filled, but they were able to get me in on the date that I had wanted.”

Carter says when she got to the hospital, she was told most of the patients in front of her had canceled.

“I think that everybody that I know has decided that anything that they need will have to wait till a later date,” Carter said.

“I’m hopeful we will get through this surge and get back to taking care of all the community for all their needs,” Dr. Merta said.

UMC sent 8 News Now a statement regarding surgeries. It says, in part: