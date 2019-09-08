Local hospitals host “Crush the Crisis” to fight back against the opioid crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local hospitals made it their goal to crush the opioid crisis Saturday. Leaders at Southern Hills Hospital and Mountain View Hospital worked with Metro to host a drug take-back event.

People could toss out any expired or unused medications.

“We don’t want those medications to get in the hands of other folks whether it’s loved ones, kids, elderly to prevent any type of abuse from that standpoint,” says Bruce Thielke, the Director of Pharmacy Services at Southern Hills Hospital.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 412 people overdosed on prescription painkillers here in Nevada in 2017.

If you missed these events, many Walgreens locations here in the valley offer safe disposal of medicines.