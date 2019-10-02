Local Hispanics are recognized for outstanding community achievements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission meeting on Wednesday honored seven local Latinos who have impacted and contributed to Clark County communities.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Commissioner Lawrence Weekly recognized the accomplishments of local Latino achievers for their work and notable community service in the areas of education, law enforcement, community service, media, business and entrepreneurship.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to focus on the accomplishments of the Latino community, and I’m proud to shine a light on the six individuals and one outstanding business,” said Commissioner Weekly. “Their contributions have made Las Vegas a better place for all of us.”

Among those honored in the County Commissioner meeting this morning were:

Nora Luna , Outstanding Latina in Community Service

, Outstanding Latina in Community Service Sgt. Jose Hernández , Outstanding Latino in Law Enforcement

, Outstanding Latino in Law Enforcement Todd Quiñonez , Outstanding Latino in Media

, Outstanding Latino in Media Rosana Romero, Outstanding Latina in Media

Outstanding Latina in Media Leonardo Amador , Outstanding Latino in Education

, Outstanding Latino in Education Nayelli Rico López, Outstanding Latina Student

Outstanding Latina Student Tortillas Incorporated, Outstanding Latino Business & Entrepreneurship

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated across the nation every year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.