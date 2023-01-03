LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students return to school following the holiday break, one magnet school is taking applications for the 2022-2023 school year from students who want to consider a career in the culinary arts.

Southeast Career Technical Academy wants to help students jump-start their cooking careers. Foodservice is one of the largest workforce sectors in the Silver State.

The culinary instructor at the academy said some hotels and casinos are looking at the school’s students to help fill areas where they are short-staffed.

Students in the culinary program get training in both the front and back house duties as well as service skills. In fact, they even have a student-run restaurant which reopens Tuesday.

“Whether they’re going to go into a kitchen and cook and be professional chefs or they’re going to go work in an office, or medical field, or the military whatever they choose they’re going to have skills to be employable, they’re going to show up on time, they’re going to help, they’re going to make decisions, they’re going to be adaptable, they’re going be professionally dressed and that sort of thing,” instructor Emily Giacona said.

SECTA chooses 9th and 10th graders on an open lottery basis. That process begins in two weeks. You can find more information in this link.