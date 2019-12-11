Local high school students have ‘Cocoa with the Popo’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Clark County School District (CCSD) police and other law enforcement agencies hosted a “Cocoa with the Popo” event at Sunrise Mountain High School.

The program gave an open forum for students and law enforcement agencies to discuss safety, what job opportunities are available in law enforcement or any other discussion students found important in their community.

The school provided hot cocoa and it was served by the police officers. Cookies and doughnuts were an additional treat.