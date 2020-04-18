Local high school honors graduating seniors with creative, socially distant celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since The Clark County School District has officially postponed its 2020 commencement celebrations, one valley school came together to send seniors off in a safe and creative way Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has especially changed things for the class of 2020, so administrators, teachers and staff held a special event.

They parked their cars decorated with signs, lights and balloons, while cheering for students driving through the campus parking lot.

“We just miss them so much,” Spring Valley High School Principal Tam Larnerd said. “Their senior year looks a lot different than what my senior year looked like and even yours too.”

Since seniors won’t experience a normal commencement in May, administrators came together to send them off with a circle of smiles, cheers and love.

“Even if it’s the only thing we can do,” Spring Valley High School Secretary Carri Fadden said. “We want to be able to do something for them.”

“We had to do something,” Larnerd added. “For these young folks to let them know how much we appreciate them and care for them.”

The leaders of this event hope it’s a chance to for these teenagers to momentarily forget the sadness and fear they feel, while cherishing the certainty of human kindness and connection.

“We’re going to get through this and you guys are still going to graduate,” Spring Valley High School Assistant Principal Heather Pittman said. “And we love you.”

“Your next chapter,” Spring Valley High School teacher Billy Hemberger said to his students. “Whatever that is, is what you make of it.”

Spring Valley High School is just one of many campuses across Las Vegas and around the country holding similar events to honor its graduating seniors.