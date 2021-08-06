Local healthcare worker urges community members to get vaccinated

“It was just a lot of suspense, a lot of worry. You think of the worst,” said Reynaldo Herrera who is from Las Vegas and filled with fear over the past several weeks, after he nearly lost his close friend Hugo to the coronavirus.

“He got COVID about two months ago. He just got off of life support about two, three weeks ago.” Herrera adds, “It is a miracle that he’s alive.”

Unfortunately, his story is not unique as hospitalizations continue to climb across the country, due in large part to the delta variant.

Doctors all across the valley say they are feeling the strain, including pulmonologist, Dr. Vikas Sayal from the Pulmonology Group LLC.

“There are days that we are really on the verge,” Sayal said.

Doctor Vikas Sayal says his pulmonology facility is at around 90% capacity right now.

He adds that they’re seeing more covid patients now, than this time last year.

“We are very overwhelmed. We have multiple people in the E.R. waiting to get a bed in intermediate care.” Sayal added, “We have see people in their 40s and 50s that have passed because of covid.”

He also says because of the influx, he’s also noticing more healthcare workers contracting the virus.

“Some of them have gotten very sick, to the point that they needed ICU care,” added Sayal.

His main message to community members: “Please, get yourself vaccinated.”

Herrera agrees with Doctor Sayal’s words, especially after seeing what his friend recently went through, and then added, “Him being in that situation materialized or catalyzed me going to get that vaccination about three weeks ago, so I got my second shot yesterday.”