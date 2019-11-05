Local health spa operated as an illegal prostitution house; manager sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Xiaomei Shen, 58 was sentenced for her role in operating an unlicensed business fronting as an illegal house of prostitution.

Shen served as a manager and worker at Oasis Health Spa in Las Vegas and was charged with one felony count of Money Laundering back in July.

According to court documents obtained from the Clark County District Court, Shen was living from the earnings of a female prostitute. During the investigation she paid the woman $10,000 in the form of two checks from a Wells Fargo bank account in the name of Oasis Health Spa.

Shen is listed as the signer and controlling person on the bank account from which money earned from prostitution was moved and used to operate the Oasis Health Spa with full knowledge that the funds were acquired through illegal activity.

Shen had previously pleaded guilty to the money laundering charge but as part of a plea deal she agreed to forfeit over $824,500. Also seized during the investigation were two parcels with an estimated value of $800,000.

As a result of the investigation the Oasis Health Spa was closed. Shen was sentenced to 13-32 months, suspended and placed on probation.

The proceeds of the funds from the forfeiture will be distributed to programs for the prevention of child sex trafficking or for services to trafficking victims.