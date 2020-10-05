Local health official provides context into President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, many have asked about his treatment plan, what it means and how it compares to anyone else fighting the virus.

8 News Now spoke with the Chief Clinical Officer of Intermountain Healthcare here in Las Vegas. He gave us a better idea of how doctors are using certain medicines to help President Trump recover.

Scientists have made it clear that no one is immune to COVID-19, and that includes the leader of the free world. President Trump recently announced that he tested positive, sparking a storm of commentary, speculations, and most notably, questions about his treatment.

“I think most of medical community would agree that it was just a matter of time that the president and those around him would somehow, someway contract the virus,” said Dr. Warren Volker, Chief Clinical Officer for Intermountain Healthcare. “How the president is being treated for his COVID infection is much different and more aggressive than the normal person.”

Dr. Volker weighed in on what these medicines mean, including the initial antibody approach.

“Mono-clon antibody cocktail was given to him and it’s experimental it has only been tested on around 275 people but the FDA’s approved it,” Dr. Volker said.

Volker says remdesivir, which is administered over five days, serves its own separate function.

“What that does is it brings down the viral load so he got that, so as the virus is trying to grow in his body, it’ll bring that down,” Dr. Volker said.

Late Saturday, steroid dexamethasone, which is said to improve severe cases, was also introduced.

“What we’ve learned about this virus is that it causes what we call a release of very aggressive inflammation within the body and that’s when the lungs start to fail, and the liver and the heart and all of the vital organs and so the dexamethasone will help suppress a person’s own body of this aggressive inflammatory reaction,” Dr. Volker said.

The doctor added that most patients recover. This includes those, like President Trump, who are classified as “high risk”

“The majority of patients who are doing ok, even if they’re high risk, can be managed at home. It really is depended upon symptoms,” Dr. Volker said.

But he urges us all to do keep doing what we can to slow spread of the virus

“Just wear a mask when you can, social distance use common sense.”

Dr. Volker also said COVID-19 patients are most contagious while they have symptoms, but experts are finding that many are infectious beyond that, which is why a 14-day quarantine is recommended.