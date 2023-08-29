LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has strong ties to Hawaii, especially Maui where one of its restaurants was burned during the recent wildfires. Some employees also lost their homes.

The restaurant serves favorite Hawaiian dishes such as barbecued short ribs, a teriyaki plate, chicken Katsu, and loco moco. There are around a dozen restaurants around the Las Vegas valley.

The restaurant is joining the relief effort to help Maui recover from the wildfires. You can find out more information at this link.