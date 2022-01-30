Las Vegas hairstylist empowers clients suffering from COVID hair loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hair loss has now become a common symptom of COVID-19, and not only is one stylist helping women with their hair, but is also providing them with comfort during a difficult time.

Ashley Lyke is a hairstylist and trichologist at KUT’N It Short Salon. With a background in hair loss and scalp disorders, she’s helping a wide range of patients to grow their hair back internally. For Lyke, building confidence goes hand in hand with every style and consultation.

“Like eating for their blood type, I’m a huge proponent of that,” Lyke said. “That may actually lower the toxicity in the body, they may have a hormonal imbalance or trachitonal alopecia.”

Most recently, Lyke has been assisting women who have experienced hair loss due to COVID. When cosmetologist and beauty instructor Tracy Young contracted COVID in Dec. 2020, she had no idea hair loss was a symptom.

“At the time, a lot of people weren’t talking about hair loss due to COVID, so it wasn’t really a thing,” Young said. “Even my doctors didn’t know what was going on with my body. I want everyone to know that it is a thing and not to be afraid of it. The hair will grow back, it has to go through the growth cycles. It will grow back.”

Dr. Alexandria Lightning, founder of Lightning Medical, said this hair loss condition, called telogen effluvium, is triggered by high amounts of stress.

“The condition of the telogen effluvium happens not only with COVID but with any type of infection, usually the ones involving a very high fever,” Dr. Lightning said. “We see this process happen after a woman gives birth due to changes of hormones in the body. We see it happen with people who have major surgeries or other stressful events that happen in their life.”

Lyke said that offering clients like Young alternatives during their hair loss journey gives them hope.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to show them what’s possible and that there are solutions and there are options. You don’t need to hide in the house in shame,” Lyke said. “I have so many people who only want to come on days when there’s no one else here. It really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I’m really living in my purpose, I enjoy every minute of it, every day is different.”