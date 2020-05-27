Local gyms prepare to reopen with strict guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several businesses across the Valley are preparing to reopen Friday with strict guidelines in place. This list includes bars, indoor malls, movie theaters, places of worship, pools and gyms.

After months of virtual training, gyms like Real Results Fitness are getting ready to welcome back clients by spacing out equipment and having smaller class sizes.

Throughout this week, Real Results owner Paul Rosenberg will meet with his team to discuss reopening plans.

During Phase 2, larger gyms will be capped at 50% occupancy. Smaller gyms with 10 or less people can only open if they meet social distancing requirements.

Real Results Fitness plans to section off parts of the gym and rotate classes through it.

“There’s still plenty of room to keep our social distancing and keep the gym spread out nicely and get enough volume in here that will assist with business,” said Rosenberg.

Locker rooms, showers, steam rooms, hot tubs and saunas will remain closed throughout the phase. There will also be strict sanitization protocols.

“We’re gong to be cleaning, more than likely, multiple times throughout the day, all the equipment on an ongoing basis, including the floor,” Rosenberg explained.

As far as wearing a mask to your next workout, Rosenberg said staff will be required to wear them, but clients will most likely not.