Local groups donate N95 masks, gowns to a Henderson hospital

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Personal protective equipment, or PPEs, are still in short supply across Southern Nevada. But, local groups are trying to help by donating much needed gear to a hospital in Henderson.

The donation was announced at Extensive Pain Primary and Urgent Care Center in west Las Vegas.

Groups came together to donate more than 100 N95 masks and surgical gowns for medical professionals.

The groups told 8 News Now that the supplies will go to Dignity Health, St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson.

“N95 masks actually come with a respirator so those are the ones that everyone is really wanting, especially for our health care providers and the surgical gowns are very good because that’s what we would normally wear in a hospital setting,” Dr. Erika Smith with Extensive Pain Primary and Urgent Care Center said.

Dr. Smith said this donation is a product of a sense of pain the healthcare community is feeling right now.

“I will tell you that it really saddens me because if we don’t protect our health care heroes, then what are we going to do because they’re there to really protect the public,” Dr. Smith told 8 News Now.

They are in the process of acquiring more PPEs to help out other hospitals in the valley.