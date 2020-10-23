Local group encourages Latina women to vote during rally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is one week left of early voting in the general election. A local group is encouraging Latina women to send in their ballots during a rally outside the Lloyd George Courthouse Friday night.

“Mi Familia Vota” says research shows that Latina women are less likely to feel excited and empowered to vote by mail. The group is encouraging these voters to send their ballot through the mail due to safety concerns over COVID-19 and because it can be more accessible for those who are working.

“If we’re not educating and empowering our community, no one else is going to do it,” said Maria Nieto Orta, Nevada state coordinator for Mi Familia Vota. “So, we, I, want to make sure everyone knows that we’re as accessible as possible.”

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Immigrant Justice Corps fellow Paloma Guerrero and Assemblywoman Selena Torres are also attending tonight’s rally.

“We know that our vote is going to weigh even more than it has before, but it’s not going to if we don’t cast our ballots,” explained Torres. “So, what we need to do is to make sure every Latino vote gets counted. Our voice is strong in this community, but our voice is stronger when we vote.”

According to the Pew Research Center, there are a record 32 million Latinos projected to be eligible to vote in this election. That will account for more than 13% of eligible voters.