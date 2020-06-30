Local group encourages community to turn their porch lights on for injured Metro officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Facebook group rallying behind the recovery of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis is asking the community to show their support for the injured officer by turning on their porch lights this week.

Prayers for Officer Shay Mikalonis created a Facebook event called “Porch Lights On For Officer Shay.”

The group is asking people around the valley, as well as people in other cities across the country, to leave their porch light(s) on during the nights of July 1 and 2 as a sign of support for the Metro officer that was shot during a protest earlier this month.

Wednesday, July 1 will be a full month since the 4-year Metro officer had been shot by 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, who was arrested and is facing charges including attempted murder.

Police say Samaniego was not a protester. He was staying at the nearby Travelodge and told police the protesters were causing problems. Surveillance video showed him fire into the crowd where Mikalonis was taking someone into custody, according to police.

In recent weeks, the Mikalonis family shared that Officer Shay is paralyzed from the neck down and is unable to speak.

During an interview with 8 News Now last week, LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he believes Shay will probably be paralyzed and require a respirator for the rest of his life.

Shay’s family is trying to get him to a rehabilitation center that should help with his recovery in Denver, Colorado.