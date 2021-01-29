Local golf pro helps fight hunger in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local pro golfer is taking a swing at fighting hunger in the valley.

On Friday, LPGA golfer Danielle Kang teamed up with “Happi Foodi” to donate $65,000 worth of meals to food banks across the Las Vegas valley.

8 News Now caught up early with the team Friday morning as they prepared the deliveries.

“Being an athlete has given me a platform to meet people and to have the opportunity to be able to put that into use and help a lot of people is pretty amazing to be honest,” Kang said.

The mass meal distribution event was hosted by Three Square Food Bank.

In total, Kang and Happi Foodi donated over 11,000 meals by the end of Friday.