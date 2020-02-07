Local Girl Scouts kick off cookie season with MLB star

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local Girl Scouts began their annual cookie drive in a unique way today with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. Las Vegas Ballpark opened its doors to a couple dozen local professional baseball players to begin pre-Spring Training workouts.

Bryant is one of the top third baseman in baseball right now, and he likes the convenience of working out at a top-notch facility in his own backyard.

“Conditioning and the training, in terms of the offseason stuff, has just gone to a whole other level,” said Bryant. “And you know when you have something like this at your fingertips and people willing to open up the stadium and the field for, you know, any ballplayers here, I mean it makes it so easy for us. I live five minutes down the street,” said Bryant.

It was a great turnout today at the ballpark. The weather was great, and Spring Training camps open up in Arizona in a couple of weeks!