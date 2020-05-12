Local Girl Scout on her way to sewing 1,000 masks for frontline workers, national guard, and US Navy during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A very talented and big-hearted local Girl Scout is well on her way to achieving her goal of sewing 1,000 masks for frontline workers, members of the National Guard, and United States Navy personnel aboard the USS Comstock.

“When my aunt and the mother of two sailors asked for our help, I knew I had to do something. With my sewing ability and my mom’s help, this was a way I could contribute without leaving home. Being helpful is part of the Girl Scout Law and for those nurses caring for the sickest of the sick, I’m just glad I could help in some way,” said Alyssa Casa, Girl Scout.

Inspired by doctors and nurses serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alyssa Casa decided she wanted to make hand-sewn masks from her brother’s United States Air Force Academy parade dress pants and material purchased at JOANN Fabrics and Crafts. As of Monday, Casa had sewn over 720 masks that have been distributed to hospitals located in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City and Clifton, New Jersey; various National Guard units and personnel aboard the USS Comstock homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

Alyssa, who is the daughter of a United States Air Force veteran, will continue making masks until she achieves her goal of 1,000.

Alyssa, a class of 2020 graduating senior, earned the Girl Scout Gold Award in 2019, the highest and most prestigious achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA. The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts annually.

Upon graduation, Casa will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to major in Fashion Design and Business.