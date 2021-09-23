Local funeral home closes following license suspension

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Hites Funeral Home in Henderson will be closing its doors at midnight. The state suspended the mortuary from operating for six months after several violations were discovered.

‘Once they got our money, it was nearly impossible to get a hold of anyone,” Ashley Brazil tells 8 News Now.

Brazil’s father was cremated at Hites recently. “When I received him I expected to have this sense of peace and I didn’t, it was just like is it even him?” she adds.

She also tells 8 News Now that the suspension doesn’t come as a surprise to her.

“There won’t be any more descendants at the location, they are certainly not selling any more services,” says Jennifer Kandt the state funeral board director, who flew in from Reno to oversee the process.

In August the board suspended the company’s license after a list of alleged violations were reported and pictured including stacking of bodies, something that is against the law.

Kandt says Bunkers Mortuary in Las Vegas stepped up to take roughly 40 remaining bodies from Hites.

“That is a big deal, these are cases that other funeral homes don’t necessarily want to take they have been around a while, most are social service cases,” adds Kandt.

She says she hopes the suspension sends a message about the treatment of those who have passed.

“It is very important to the families I hope they do get that message, that it matters,” Kandt says.

Meanwhile, Brazil hopes the state will keep an eye on Hites Funeral home.

“If they were able to be monitored more closely, I think that would be very very important,” she says.