Local fundraiser will raise money to help those with HIV, AIDS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On average, there is one new infection of HIV in Nevada every day. Groups like the Golden Rainbow seek to help people living with HIV and AIDS in our area with education, wellness and financial assistance.

The non-profit partners with a different restaurant every quarter, and this time around, they will partner with the Sahara Las Vegas. Together, they are holding a fundraiser called “Dine Out for Life.”

Golden Rainbow board member and vice president of HR at Sahara Las Vegas, Cary Berner joined 8 News Now Weekend Edition to talk about the fundraiser. Lyle Kaku, the executive sous chef at Sahara, also joined to weigh in on the importance of raising money for Golden Rainbow.

Bella Bistro, a restaurant at the Sahara, will host the fundraiser that will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The casino and resort will donate 20% of the proceeds to Golden Rainbow.

Reservations are required for the fundraiser. To make those, click here.