Local foundation to surprise 25 high school seniors with college scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rogers Foundation will award $2 million in college scholarships to 25 high school seniors from across the Valley.

The foundation said this is its “first-ever” virtual award ceremony. It is slated to take place on Facebook Live Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

Scholarships will range from $20,000 to $100,000. According to a press release, students can use these funds for educational costs at any any U.S. college or university.

In addition to these awards, the foundation will also award some full-ride scholarships to Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky. The release notes several family members of Jim Rogers, the foundation’s founder, attended the school.

To watch the big surprise on May 6, click here.