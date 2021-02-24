Local foundation to host virtual event, raising awareness during World Rare Disease Day

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — If you are planning to hike, run or walk this weekend and want to make a difference in the lives of local kids battling rare diseases, you have a wonderful opportunity!

World Rare Disease Day is Sunday, Feb. 28, and the Henderson-based Little Miss Hannah Foundation puts on an event each year to heighten the awareness of childhood rare diseases. It also raises money to provide families necessary devices and medical equipment for their children for free.

Parents Carrie and Robert Ostrea started the foundation in honor of their daughter Hannah, who lost her battle with a rare disease at the age of the 3.

8 News Now has covered their 5k walk and runs over the years, and Kirsten Joyce has been honored to be an emcee at their events.

This year, they have gone virtual for the safety of everyone.

“We encourage people to go out, run your race, doesn’t have to be a 5k, but it can be,” said Robert. “It can even be a marathon, just please take a picture, upload it to social media and join in the fun that way. We’re just appreciative of the community. It’s been very supportive. We’re still accepting registration, VegasCaresAboutRare.org, all the proceeds go towards our programs.”

This past year, volunteers were able to deliver 45 pieces of equipment directly to families, through the medical and therapy equipment program, due to last year’s annual fundraiser.

Those who register will get a T-shirt and a medal sent to them in the mail. To sign up, click here.