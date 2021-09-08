Local football rivalry game canceled, after some players test positive for COVID

HENDERSON (KLAS) – COVID-19 cases are impacting student-athletes, after a major football game cancelation in Henderson.

Foothill High School announced their JV and varsity games this week could be canceled because some players on both teams tested positive for COVID-19.

But some parents and coaches are frustrated, and they are questioning how that decision was made.

Cole Reed’s son is a senior on Foothill High School’s varsity football team. But because some players tested positive for COVID during their weekly test, his “Thursday Night Lights” game is canceled.

“This was their televised game and it’s against their rival Basic [High School]. It’s huge and now that game is gone,” Reed said. “[It’s] completely devastating. These kids put in a lot of work.”

In an email sent to parents Wednesday, Foothill High School’s principal announced the cancelation, calling it a “difficult decision.”

“The policy is flawed, extremely,” said Brian Forest, the quarterback coach for Foothill High School’s varsity football team.



Forest says the system in place right now for CCSD athletes and COVID is unorganized.

“No one’s being held accountable,” Forest said. “It seems like we’re just winging it and then the kids are suffering and it’s not fair to them.”

8 News Now reached out to CCSD for clarification on who makes the ultimate decision to cancel an athletic game due to COVID — the district or the school.

8 News Now also asked if there is a certain percentage of positive cases on a team that would lead to a cancelation. Some CCSD Board of Trustees members responded saying these were “operational” questions, adding that they did not have answers to share.

They alluded to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara as someone who could answer these questions.

Reed says he just wants transparency, especially after last year.



“We can’t allow them to take two seasons away, we just can’t,” Reed said.

Foothill High School says the band, cheer, and dance teams will also not perform this week.