Local food bank helps fight hunger around the valley; no questions asked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities are giving out about 100 pounds of food for those in need in Southern Nevada.

According to Catholic Charities, this is one of many food programs they offer to those people who need it the most.

“It’s very important to us because we know when we come we are going to get our breakfast, our lunch and dinner here,” Yasmin Lopez Fernandez, student.

Latinos make up 30% of their clients but consume only 22% of their food.

“It is designed to be like a grocery store so it offers dignity so they can come out and ask,” Leslie Carmine said. “Usually, there is music, and it’s joyful, colorful to left your spirits a little bit. If they have children that come out with them they don’t know the difference. They don’t know they are asking for help,” Carmine added.

The main mission of the organization is to feed the community and offer a helping hand regardless of the person’s legal status.

“We see people who are unsure and scared to come out. Please don’t be. All are welcome. All you have to do is reach out. We are here to help you,” Carmine added.

A promise one family hopes others take advantage of the situation.

“We have food on the table and a little extra to take to school. It’s happiness. We have food and that’s the main thing, “Fernandez added.