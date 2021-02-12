Local flower shop relieved as more funding is approved through PETS grant program

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multi-million dollar boost is heading into the pockets of small businesses in Nevada. On Friday, the governor approved $50 million in additional funding for the PETS grant program.

8 News Now spoke with the employees at a flower shop in North Las Vegas, and the owner says they are doing what they can to survive.

Normally they depend on holidays like Valentine’s Day but this year that is not the case.

Princess Flowers on Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard has been operating for two years, but the momentum was cut short last year when the pandemic hit. A reduction of delivery personal and staff hours stretched out the operations for months.

The owner says they applied for a variety of economic aide but they either didn’t qualify or their request remains “pending.”

Word about the available additional funds in the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support or PETS program was a sign of relief for all the flower shop staff who say their sales temporarily shifted because of COVID-19.

“We went down in the regular orders but we have more funeral orders,” said designer melissa manrique. “We used to have a few a week and now the majority are funeral orders, sympathy or get well because of the virus.”

The governor’s $50 million approval of additional funding for the PETS program raises the program funding to more than $100 million. The money can be used for rent, inventory, payroll or utilities among other things, and is geared towards businesses like bars, pubs, restaurants and other small businesses.

To qualify, you must have an active business, demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19, have no more than 50 employees and under $4 million in annual revenue.

You might notice the PETS program website reads “application is closed.” We are told the new funds will go to pending applications.

The grant provides up to $10,000 to small businesses and more than 14,000 applications were submitted since the program reopened in October.

That is a helping hand the flower shop hopes to get.