Local florists report uptick in sales, say business is almost back to pre-pandemic levels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While it’s been a very tough year for many businesses, local florists say they are optimistic for what this year will bring.

8 News Now caught up with the owners of a well-known florist in town who say despite the pandemic, business is pretty much back to normal.

For decades, providing gorgeous floral arrangements for the Southern Nevada community has been a way of life for John Dibella and his wife, Sue.

“My wife and I both started when we were both 15 years old, barely out of high school,” John said. “55 years in this business.”

They started in a little flower shop on Main Street, went to another shop further up towards The Strip, and here on Charleston is where “Dibella Flowers and Gifts” has settled its third-generation family business.

2020 proved to be the most challenging year, by far. They lost out on the marriage business and the corporate accounts last year due to the pandemic, but the holidays were strong.

“Starting off very, very slow, frankly it’s picked up rather significantly, basically just under, or almost normal level,” john said. “We just saw an increase in volume basically, more so with going to people’s homes, more home deliveries than anything.”

Looking to the new year, they remain optimistic, despite a few challenges.

“We’re still finding some of our plant growers in California, don’t have the inventory, as they did in the past,” John said.

There is nothing this family team can’t tackle.

And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, they suggest you get your order in early.

“They always come in at the last minute,” John said.

Dibella has options for all price points and they remind you once again that Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, so place your orders ahead of time.