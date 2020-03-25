Local floral wholesaler looks to spread cheer through beautiful donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Business for countless vendors came to a screeching halt when the Strip closed, including floral wholesaler Greenfield and Company.

It’s been a major supplier to hotels, restaurants, chapels and flower shops for years. But now it’s sitting on thousands of dollars of fresh inventory.

Beautiful blossoms grown, picked and delivered now have nowhere to go.

“We’ve been giving some flowers to some of the local retail flower shops. What they do is they make arrangements up to take to hospitals and other types of organizations like that that allow them to bring it in for free,” said owner Bruce Greenfield. “We’d like to spread a little happiness and cheer to people.”

Greenfield would like to connect with a food pantry, like Three Square, Salvation Army or Veterans Village, so they can add flowers to their donations.

Sadly, another truckload of flowers arrives Thursday, and since they can’t open their doors to the public, they’re scrambling to get them out the door rather than go to waste.