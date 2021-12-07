Local flight schools hope to spark interest for future pilots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a shortage of pilots and technicians in the aviation industry and the demand for those jobs will be strong in the coming years.

According to the Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook for 2020, the long-term demand will continue. Boeing is projecting 763,000 new civil aviation pilots will be needed globally over the next two decades and 739,000 new aviation maintenance technicians will be needed in that same period.

Tuesday is International Aviation Day and Las Vegas valley flight schools want to raise awareness about the opportunities available.

All In Aviation is one of those schools. It explores careers in aviation, how long it takes to earn a pilot’s license, and what it’s like to learn to fly in Las Vegas.