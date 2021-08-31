Local first responders share personal experiences with overdose victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Tuesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and for those on the front lines, it is an opportunity to remind people of the danger.

This week Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials and paramedics shared their experiences with victims of overdose.

They say the goal is to acknowledge those who have died, but more urgently to prevent future overdoses.

The problem is on the rise around the valley, from street heroin to pills.

“It is unmistakable that the problem is increasing at an ever-faster rate and we’re going on more and more of these responses, all the time. Everything from street heroin to pills up in the suburbs,” says Scott Phillips a first responder with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Phillips also adds, “First responders take patients to the hospitals. It takes more than that to treat an addiction. The hospital releases that patient and that patient still has that addiction. We have to face the fact the addiction is the disease.”

Organizers say the goal of International Overdose Awareness Day is to acknowledge those who have died or suffered injuries as well as reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and raise awareness about overdose prevention.