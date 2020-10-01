Local firm donates 500 sets of headphones to Guy Elementary in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Distance learning has been tough on some students and families in the Las Vegas valley, with many students struggling to have the basic school supplies to learn online. So, a handful of local businesses decided to take action and pitched in to give every single student at Guy Elementary in North Las Vegas a distance learning student kit to help make sure nearly 500 kids have what they need to learn from home.

The kit included a variety of school supplies and new headphones, which was provided by Union Home Mortgage’s Las Vegas regional manager Caitlin Turkovich.

“Our donors and partners allowed us to provide every student at the school with much-needed supplies and headphones to start the year off as best as we could,” said Shannon Duffy, president of the Guy Elementary School PTA. “The headphones Union Home Mortgage donated are especially appreciated because we have found that elementary school students do much better with headphones than with earbuds for their online classes. They are more comfortable, so they can focus on what their teachers are saying and improve their chances of comprehension.”

Students at the school received needed supplies, including paper, binders, whiteboards, whiteboard markers, erasers, spiral notebooks, and pencils in addition to the headphones. “The school didn’t have the budget to provide all of these needed items for students, so we are incredibly grateful for community partners like Caitlin, who step in and help when they can,” said Duffy.

To find out about donating, visit https://www.guyelementary.com/pta, or email guypta2018@gmail.com.