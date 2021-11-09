Local father, husband remembered days after being hit, killed along I-15, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned more about a 33-year-old man hit and killed on the I-15 near Lamb on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Cameron Ramirez died after he was hit by a car while walking along the shoulder of the roadway.

His wife, Alexandra Ramirez is still reeling from the sudden loss of her husband and describes the tragic night.

“He was amazing, he always made people laugh,” she says.



The couple was getting ready to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary on what was supposed to be a fun Saturday night quickly took a turn for the worst.

“We were just on our way home and our exit was right there and then. The car started shutting down,” said Ramirez.

They pulled off on the side of the freeway.

“He told me, I’m going to go get help,” added Ramirez. “About 5 to 8 minutes later there were fire trucks and police cars and ambulance.”

On Tuesday, Alexandra and Cameron’s friends say they want to remember him with what he loved, which was comedy.

Cameron Ramirez

“He was just one of those guys that would leave an indelible impression on you,” said Carlos Simmons a friend and mentor.

Another friend of Cameron’s, Shawn Fitzsimmons described him as a colorful person.

“He’s brightened every single person that he encountered life. He had this really, really remarkable energy about him.” Fitzsimmons added.

Cameron’s father Arthur Ramirez described him as a great son, father, and husband and is still in disbelief.

“But this just goes to show you that this can happen to anybody at any given time,” Arthur says. “Every day you wake up, you thank God you’re here.”

I love him so much and it’s gonna be really hard to raise our three-year-old, our 14 year old but, I’m gonna I’m gonna, survive .

Friends and family plan on honoring Cameron Tuesday evening at Artifice and encourage all to attend.

If you would like to help the Ramirez family a gofundme page has been set up.