LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest.

The Jolly family loves to hike and their 14-year-old son, Collin, is following in their footsteps in an off-road wheelchair.

“It’s really inspiring with all the challenges he’s had to deal with to be happy and positive,” Collin’s father, Daniel Jolly said.

Collin was born with a rare disorder leaving him non-verbal.

“It’s hour by hour we make sure he’s taken care of. Then we take care of ourselves,” Collin’s mother, Cari Jolly, said.

His parents are doing their best to give him a normal life by exploring the outdoors.

“He loves it. You see it in his face, he’s looking around, he’s engaged, it gets him out there and he’s just as happy as can be,” Cari said.

However, being able to hike as a family was not always the easiest as they would take turns carrying Collin.

“He was starting to get too big for me to carry on my shoulder,” Daniel said.

However, last August one of Collin’s doctors nominated him for Make-A-Wish.

“We were planning on getting an off-road wheelchair. We started doing a bunch of research,” Daniel said.

The wheelchair would have cost the family $5,000 however, Make-A-Wish made the Jolly’s wish come true.

Since then, Collin has been able to go on every hike and adventure from the trails of Nevada all the way to the lakes of Wisconsin.

Now the family is giving back by taking part in a 26-point, 2-mile hike in February that is all part of the Trailblaze Challenge for Make-A-Wish.

“Raising as much money as possible for these kids to make these kids’ life-changing wishes come true is really what it’s about,” Daniel said.

To sign up to participate in the Trailblaze Challenge, click this link.