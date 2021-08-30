Local family mourns loss of man stabbed during attempted burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Summerlin family is mourning the loss of a man, now identified as 48-year-old Vergel Guintu, who was killed during an attempted burglary on Friday.

Neighbors who spoke with 8 News Now say they are still trying to process the horror that took place last week.

“I looked outside and saw all the policemen and all the people around and tried to figure out what was going on, we were really shocked,” says Bette Jodohl who lives near the scene of the crime.

On Friday morning, police say they received a call from a woman at Kenton place near Town Center and Summerlin Parkway.

According to police, the woman said her husband was stabbed and an intruder was still inside the home.

When police arrived Guintu was found dead at the home.

“It was a surprise, this is unexpected in our area,” Jodhol tells 8 News Now.

Guintu’s wife spoke to 8 News Now and described him as a loving husband and father.

She also went on to say that the family did not know the burglary suspect and that her husband was acting in self-defense at the time of the incident.

Guintu’s Facebook page mentions that he was a nurse at a local hospital.

The coroner’s office lists his cause of death as stab wounds to the neck.

Meanwhile, residents in the area still seemed shaken up by the recent events in their neighborhood.

“It was very scary, very unexpected and hopefully it isn’t a common thing,” says Jodohl.

“It is just a quiet neighborhood, it is just very surprising,” says Craig who also lives nearby.

The suspect involved is described as a juvenile, who was arrested the next day.

No other information was given about the suspect due to their age.

Neighbors say they still have questions about what happened.

“I think we all do, I saw them out talking trying to figure out what was going on, we still had policemen here yesterday leaving cards and asking questions,” adds Jodohl.

The victim’s wife says she’s concerned about the family’s safety after this incident but says she does believe it was random.