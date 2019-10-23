Local family goes all out with their Halloween haunted House

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is embracing the season of scaring by carrying on their haunted house tradition. Any kids who dare go into this home in east Las Vegas will surely be scared!

Bianca Mollinedo says her family has been putting up a haunted house and maze for the last two years, but since relocating, they feel that this Halloween will be bigger and better for guests that stop by.

The house, located on Lorraine Lane near Russell and Sandhill Roads, is all things frightening. The Mollinedo family, of about 15 to 18 people, get into character and work their hardest to scare everyone who dare enters.

Mollinedo says her husband’s recent love of clowns sparked the idea and scaring people has become a family affair. Each year their haunted house grows with more decorations and characters.

They plan to open their haunted home and maze on Lorraine Lane to local residents on Halloween night, Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free, but the Mollinedo family says donations are welcomed, as they hope to continue this spooky tradition every year.