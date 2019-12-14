Local family gets a surprise delivery in this year’s Home for the Holidays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the 26th year, Walker Furniture’s Home for the Holidays delivered its first-round of surprise furniture to selected local families Friday morning.

The local furniture store started this holiday campaign in 1994 and every year since then has donated a house full of furniture to 35 local and deserving families in need.

The families are nominated by individuals who send letters to the selection committee.

One of the selected individuals this year is Lucille, a local woman who adopted her niece’s four children after their grandmother and primary caregiver died in a car accident in which they all were injured.

The four children range in ages 3 to 11-years-old and their Aunt Lucille adopted all of them after the accident since their biological mother could not care for them.

One of the children was severely injured in the accident when he covered his 2-year-old sister and protected her from getting hurt. The now 10-year-old boy is undergoing physical therapy after suffering broken arms and fingers, a damaged spinal chord and glass in his eyes.

Lucille is now raising seven children, and the person that nominated her wrote, “Ms. Lucy took these kids in and legally adopted them, as a single adopted mother, is doing everything humanly possible to provide for these children on her own. Lucy has given up her work to get the kids to daily therapies and medical appointments. She has to pay for their food, clothing and housing each day since their grandmother died.”

Lucille, was surprised Friday morning with a truck-load of furniture and 8 News Now was there to witness the delivery. Lucille, surrounded by her children expressed her gratitude for the holiday gift from Walker Furniture.

The first six deliveries started on Friday, and the remaining will be completed by mid-January.