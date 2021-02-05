Local experts warn against large Super Bowl parties, suggest virtual gatherings to curb COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegans gear up for Super Bowl LV this Sunday, experts are asking everyone to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our local case numbers down.

The countdown to the big game may be on, but the coronavirus is forcing many, like Lisa and Tishamba Green to switch up their celebrations.

“We had to disappoint a lot of people,” Lisa Green said. “And say no, not this year.”

“We wanted to make sure that we’re together,” Tishamba Green added. “But at the same time, as a group we probably shouldn’t be around each other.”

The CDC is urging others to follow suit, suggesting virtual gatherings rather than in-person parties this Sunday.

e7 Health CEO Dr. Jonathan Baktari told 8 News Now Friday that if Las Vegans don’t stay home, our positivity rate could jump right back up again, just as it did after the holidays.

“If history is any teacher,” Dr. Baktari said. “Look at Thanksgiving, look at Christmas, New Years.”

Nevada is continuing a three-week downward trend of COVID-19 cases, as a 16.3% positivity rate was reported Friday. He said another spike would most likely come in two to three weeks if too many people go against current health guidelines.

“You could literally plot a curve two to three weeks after all of those events,” Dr. Baktari explained, speaking of case increases after Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. “Go back to Nevada’s numbers. “It’s crystal clear.”

It may seem tough to pass on something fun yet again, but the Greens believe it’s more important now than ever. They’re asking everyone to consider the consequences and just follow the rules.

“It’s not worth it,” Lisa Green concluded. “Just for that one day or that one celebration.”

For anyone that does choose to gather in person, the CDC said to keep groups small, socially distanced and outdoors.

For those who do have guests inside, Dr. Baktari recommends cracking a door or window to increase ventilation.

For more on the CDC guidelines for Super Bowl celebrations, CLICK HERE.