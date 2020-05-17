Local expert warns of dangers when mixing chemicals to make household cleaners, disinfectants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people are taking extra precautions to keep their homes as clean as possible.

Household cleaners and disinfectants are slowly being restocked at the grocery store after being sold out for weeks.

As a result of the short supply caused by the pandemic, poison control centers have seen a spike in people attempting to mix at-home chemicals to make their own. However, experts want the public to know the dangers and harmful effects of creating their own mixes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that mixing chemicals, like bleach with vinegar or ammonia-based products, can cause a toxic reaction.

It has been a major problem in 2020.

The U.S. Poison Control Centers received more than 45,000 calls related to cleaners and disinfectants. That is a 20% increase compared to the 2019’s nationwide numbers.

While people are looking to protect their families, Francisco Sanchez with the North Las Vegas Fire Department, says safety starts while shopping in the store.

“Behind every cleaning product, it actually has a warning label of what to be careful with,” Sanchez said. “So, when you’re buying a cleaning product, always read that label. It tells you how to use it, how long to leave it on surfaces you are cleaning and how to clean it off.”

Bleaches and acids, including vinegar or other ammonia-based cleaners are the most dangerous when mixed with other chemicals.

The solution can cause a toxic gas, or even worse, a fire. Sanchez says side effects can be unexpected.

“Sometimes, you won’t see a chemical reaction, it may be water that you see. It is actually off-gassing [when] you walk into the vapors, you might faint or pass out,” Sanchez told 8 News Now.

The CDC recommends the following tips while you clean around the house: